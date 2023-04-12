Library helps youngsters think spring

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kids at Carthage Free Library are thinking spring.

About a dozen kids ranging from toddlers to second graders celebrated the season with some song, dance, and a few book readings.

The kids got to “feed the hungry caterpillar” during a quick game and showed off their creativity by filling a Chia Pet-inspired caterpillar with soil and grass seeds.

“It’s amazing. It’s fun to watch them come alive and have ideas. Actually, they kind of help generate us and keep us young,” said Christina Bamberg, interim director, Carthage Free Library.

More events will be held at the library throughout the rest of spring break.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.