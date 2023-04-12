Local lawmakers pleased with Juul settlement

Juul
Juul(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Electronic cigarette maker Juul will pay New York state $112 million.

It’s part of a $462 million settlement with 5 other states and the District of Columbia.

The states accused Juul of not only selling its vapes to minors on its website and third-party retail stores but of its ads being appealing to minors.

“Almost one in four high school students reported vaping nicotine in 2020,” said New York Letitia James.

The state also says Juul failed to warn people that its product contained nicotine, and advertised it as safer than a traditional cigarette.

The settlement money will go towards programs to prevent youth vaping and provide more education about the harmful effects of vaping.

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush says vaping is an issue schools have been facing for a while...

“When they (schools) take away the e-cigarettes, the parents come in and they give them right back, so it’s a continuous effort that we have to do to make sure that our students aren’t getting home with these,” said Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. - 117th District).

Assemblyman Scott Gray agrees and believes stronger regulations need to be enforced at smoke shops to prevent vapes from being sold to teens.

“Presumably people going in there are 21 years and older, but we still have more regulations on bar rooms than we have on smoke shops, any kid any age is walking into these places,” said Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

State Senator Mark Walcyzk (R. - 49th District) says this is great news for groups fighting against youth vaping addiction.

“Groups like Reality Check have been beating the drum on this issue, and this is a great day because these companies that prey on children really need to be held accountable, especially in the state of New York,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

