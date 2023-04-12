Louis Richard Doldo, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Louis Richard Doldo, born November 8, 1934 in Watertown, New York to Josephine Coppola Doldo and John Doldo passed away at home with his daughter, Concetta Doldo Galvan and his loving companion of 23 years, Lisa Lynch on April 10, 2023.

Ritchie, as he was known, is celebrated by his daughters, Concetta Doldo Galvan, Camillus and Johnna (Lauro) Pomasan of Lake Worth, Florida along with his granddaughter, Mia Alexis Galvan. Ritchie is predeceased by his siblings, Joseph (Ellen)Doldo, Concetta Doldo Romeo, Anthony (Tiny) Doldo, Pasquale V. (Jean) Doldo and Dominic Doldo. Still remaining are his brother and sister in law, John Doldo, Jr and Patty as well as sister in laws Donna Doldo ( Domenic) and Josephine Doldo (Tiny).

Ritchie was a proud American and local legendary athlete. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1956. He was a NYS wrestling champion, a member of the Red and Black Hall of Fame as well as former Commandant and life member of the Jefferson County Marine Corps League. He was a commanding officer for the Jefferson County Young Marines and dedicated more than twenty years to the youth of our community. In addition, he was also a Life Member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs. Once a Marine, always a Marine, Semper Fi. He and his brother Dominic had their own construction company for many years before he joined the Watertown Housing Authority where he retired in 2000. He was also past President of the Italian American Civic Association of which his father was one of the Founding Members.

His loving companion, LIsa Lynch has been by his side for 23 years. Thank you to the VA medical staff and his dedicated caregiver/aid, Curtis Brooks for all of the love and commitment to his care. The family is forever grateful for all that was done to make his life as good as it could have been.

Services are with D.L Calarco Funeral Home. Calling hours are Sunday. April 16, 2023 from 2-5pm with a funeral mass on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown followed by a burial with military honors at Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 Ac Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. www.woundedworriorproject.org

