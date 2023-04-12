Morning Checkup: Children’s Miracle Network

Morning Checkup: Children's Miracle Network
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new way to support Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York.

CMN director Angie VanWormer talked about the new Miracle Giving Wall at Samaritan Medical Center.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Parents, friends, and family members can buy a tile for a $100 donation to commemorate a special birth. The tile goes on the Miracle Giving Wall that’s showcased in Samaritan Medical Center’s first-floor main hallway.

Information and an order form are available at samaritanhealth.com/CMN. You can also call 315-785-4053.

You can also visit the website or use the phone number to donate to CMN without buying a commemorative tile.

