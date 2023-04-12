New league, new practice schedule for the Red & Black

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are in a new league that starts earlier in the year.

That means everything is moved up, including preparations for the season ahead.

The early start to the season means moving up the practice schedule.

The Red & Black are renting the turf at Watertown High School while the gridiron at George Ashcraft Field at the fairgrounds is still on the soft side.

For the players, it’s a chance to prepare for the competition in the Gridiron Developmental Football League. It’s something the players are looking forward to.

