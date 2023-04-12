New league, new practice schedule for the Red & Black

Red & Black hit the practice field earlier than usual
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are in a new league that starts earlier in the year.

That means everything is moved up, including preparations for the season ahead.

The early start to the season means moving up the practice schedule.

The Red & Black are renting the turf at Watertown High School while the gridiron at George Ashcraft Field at the fairgrounds is still on the soft side.

For the players, it’s a chance to prepare for the competition in the Gridiron Developmental Football League. It’s something the players are looking forward to.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville
Potsdam Police Department
Woman accused of strangling in domestic incident
Court Street parking
Drivers will have to back into parking spots on Watertown’s Court Street
Rendering of what the Roswell P. Flower Monument will look like.
A glimpse of what Watertown’s downtown will look like
Robert Wells' letter about his home's assessed value
Ogdensburg man stunned by new city assessment

Latest News

SUNY Potsdam took on SUNY Poly Tuesday in a New England Collegiate Conference men's volleyball...
Highlights & scores: College action on the diamond & volleyball court
Red & Black hit the practice field earlier than usual
Highlights & scores: College action on the diamond & volleyball court
Clarkson's Kaya Johnson is tagged out at home plate in a softball matchup against SUNY Potsdam...
Clarkson takes softball doubleheader from SUNY Potsdam