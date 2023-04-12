Potsdam town board votes to allow cannabis sales

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The town of Potsdam will allow the retail sale of marijuana within its borders.

The town board passed a local law Tuesday night that permits cannabis retailers and lounges.

Town Supervisor Ann Carvill says the board is excited.

A few people spoke in favor of the law during public comments.

Kinsey LaPointe has a state license to sell marijuana and is opening her own shop soon in the village of Potsdam.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s kind of the new age,” LaPointe said. “I can see there being as many dispensaries as there are liquor stores someday. This is just the beginning of it.”

Carvill says she hopes having legal ways to buy marijuana will lead to fewer people going to jail over it.

