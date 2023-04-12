Senator Stec discusses state budget as he opens new Canton office

Senator Dan Stec
Senator Dan Stec(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - State Senator Dan Stec has opened a new office in Canton.

Around a dozen towns in St. Lawrence County now fall in Stec’s 45th Senate District.

While there, we asked Stec about the late state budget. He says bail reform is what’s holding up the budget’s passage.

He says Governor Kathy Hochul’s changes to bail reform are a starting point, but “progressive Democrats from New York City” feel bail reform is working.

“They don’t want to give back anything. They believe the changes that they made to our criminal justice system are needed and working and they are in denial that it has created a public safety issue,” said Stec, a Republican.

Stec is a graduate of Clarkson University. He started in the Assembly in 2013 and went to the Senate in 2021.

His Canton office is inside the county courthouse.

