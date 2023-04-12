Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown, passed away on April 10, 2023 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown, passed away on April 10, 2023 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the North Watertown Cemetery on Bradley Street. A luncheon in honor of Stanley will follow the burial at the Eagles Club Aerie 782 on outer Washington Street.

Stanley was born on May 14, 1938, son of the late Hazel P. (Fairand) Thomas and the late Clarence Thomas. He married Nancy M. Beach on July 24, 1959. Nancy passed away on January 18, 1995 following a long illness.

Stanley attended Watertown Schools and held various jobs until he began working at Livingston Moving and Storage in 1972. He worked there for the remainder of his career, retiring in 2013.

Stanley is survived by four children: Tina (Raymond) Porter, Cindy Aldrich, Vickie (Robert) Parker, and Joseph (Naomi) Thomas as well as a son-in-law, Richard Aldrich. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Stanley is predeceased by his wife, Nancy; a son, Stanley Jr. and his companion Carrie Merritt; and a grandson, Richard Aldrich Jr. He is also predeceased by four brothers, Joseph, Clarence, Harold, and David and three sisters, Florence, Rosemary, and Dorothy.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

