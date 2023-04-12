Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Copenhagen

Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Doran Rd., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home. (Funeral Home)

Thomas was born on March 17, 1943, in Copenhagen, New York, a son of the late Alphus J. & Margaret (Rogers) Fleming. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1961. He attended SUNY Oswego to study history and play on the Freshman basketball team; but decided to return home to take over the family dairy farm after his first year.

On June 11, 1977, he married Sharon Vaadi at their home in Copenhagen, officiated by Rev. Robert Murphy.

At the time of his marriage, he became partners with his wife in Quality-Edge Farms, a registered Holstein herd. Thomas had a love for the science and technology of agriculture and was often an early adopter of new advancements. The farm was notably one of the first herds in the area to use Embryo Transfer to improve their cattle’s genetics. Tom loved to assist the vet with the procedure, especially when utilizing the microscope. The couple sold the farm in 1998.

After retiring from farming, Tom worked for Deer River Lumber before becoming an electrician. He then worked for Demco and Pemco, doing electrical work both locally and out of state. With a steadfast work ethic, it was rare to see him when he was not working on some project at home or for one of his friends or neighbors.

Tom’s love of the outdoors and lifelong passion for hunting led him to start the Q-E Gun Shop. Running this business as his “retirement” job, he was well known for his expertise in gunsmithing and sighting in guns.

Thomas also took time to give back to his community by serving on both the Town of Champion board and for the last 12 years of his career as Town Supervisor of the Town of Denmark. One of his biggest accomplishments during this time was negotiating the contracts for the building of the Copenhagen Wind Farm, which brought windmill energy to the township. He also served on the Lowville Dairy Producers Co-op board and was a member of the Tughill Friends of the NRA.

Tom had a wry sense of humor and loved a good practical joke. He was an avid lover of sports, playing on multiple teams in high school. After college, he took part in numerous adult leagues and loved to host games of basketball and floor hockey in his farm’s haymow. He also enjoyed playing cards and studying history, trivia, and folk music. He would often entertain family and friends by singing with his twin brother, Terry while playing their guitars.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Fleming of Deforest, WI; a brother Terrance W. (Mary Jane) Fleming of Copenhagen, NY, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon, parents, his brothers, Richard Fleming, Robert Fleming, A. James Fleming, David Fleming, and his sisters, Mildred Austin, Rosalie Sligar, Mary Faulknham, Marjorie Spaulding, Nancy Pond Baker, and Audrey Lawrence.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 12:00 PM-3:00 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. A funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home Chapel at 3:00 PM with Deacon Richard Staab, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Copenhagen Trap Club (c/o Aimee Hancock, 3823 Deer River Rd, Carthage, NY 13619) or Hospice of Watertown.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

