Time to sign up for Frank Caprara golf tourney

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The eighth annual Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up in a couple months.

Patrick Signor is president of the Sacred Heart Foundation and Mark Thompson is a member of the board and the golf committee.

They say they're looking for players and sponsors.

The tournament is Wednesday, June 21, at Highland Meadows Golf Course.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and there’s a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The entry fee is $500 per team, which is captain and crew.

You can register at sacredheartfoundation.com.

The proceeds support scholarships the Sacred Heart Foundation provides to seminarians studying to become priests. Last year the foundation granted $110,000 in scholarships to 62 seminarians around the world.

