Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One of the candidates for Watertown city council was charged last year with several gun-related crimes.

Brian Watson of Flower Avenue East dropped out of the race after questions were raised about the signatures on his nominating petitions, but told the Watertown Times he still planned to run as a write-in candidate.

According to court records, Watertown city police charged Watson last year with criminal possession of a weapon, third degree, in connection with possession of an assault rifle; criminal possession of a weapon, third degree, in connection with a high-capacity ammunition clip; criminal possession of a weapon, third degree, for as ‘defaced weapon’; and criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree.

In January, Watson pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third degree in connection with the defaced pistol, and was placed on interim probation for a year. If he successfully completes the probation, Watson will ‘earn a misdemeanor,’ according to Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills.

An account of the arrest at the time on Newzjunky said the weapons involved were an Anderson Arms semi-automatic rifle, a Jennings model J-22 pistol with the serial number filed off, an American Bulldog revolver, and 14 large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

The police report also noted he had a valid pistol permit.

Reached Wednesday morning, Watson said city police got involved when he was moving from one home to another, and had his guns out, when a water heater exploded. The city fire department responded, and firefighters notified police.

Watson acknowledged Wednesday he is on probation, but insisted that he is not facing any charges.

He also said some of the weapons involved were antiques, though from the initial description from police, at least two of the weapons, the semi-automatic rifle and the Jennings pistol, appeared to be modern guns. We reached out to Watson’s lawyer for additional comment.

There appears to be nothing in state election law which precludes Watson from running.

