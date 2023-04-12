Xander Drake Mercado, 4, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Xander Drake Mercado, 4, tragically passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Massena Hospital.
Xander Drake Mercado, 4, tragically passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Massena Hospital.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Xander Drake Mercado, 4, tragically passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Massena Hospital.

Xander was born on October 24, 2018 in Massena the son of Michael Mercado and Selina Cullen-Lazore Mercado.  He was currently in pre-school at Nightengale Elementary School and loved to play on his Ipad.

Xander is survived by his parents, both of Massena; his sisters, Aubrey and Kinsley Mercado; his grandparents, Thomas and Christine Lazore of Massena, Karen Durand of Massena, Jason Cullen of Depeyster, and Tina Owens of Massena; his great grandparents, Sherry and Bob Veitch and Carol Robb; his uncles, Jonathon Howe and Jacob Cullen-Lazore; his aunts, Paige Howe, Harley Lazore, and Angela Mercado; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Charles Owens, his great grandmother, Sandy Fishbeck, and his great grandfather, Kenneth Johnson.

Services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share condolences with his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Juul
Local lawmakers pleased with Juul settlement
Curb repair in Watertown
City council candidate: Watertown wasting money on curbing
Military helicopters
Pushing to make military helicopter training safer
Candles
Bethany Clarine Manchester, 89, formerly of Canton
Lynn Thomas Warden, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Saratoga...
Lynn Thomas Warden, 81, of Potsdam

Obituaries

On Wednesday April 5, 2023, Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, passed away at her Cape Vincent home.
Katherine E. Hubbard, 94, of Cape Vincent
Candles
Audrey L. Williams, 92, formerly of Depauville
Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Doran Rd., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his...
Thomas W. Fleming, 80, of Copenhagen
Candles
Louis Richard Doldo, of Watertown
Candles
Gerald Douglas Webb, 73, of Black River,
Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown, passed away on April 10, 2023 at the Carthage Center...
Stanley F. Thomas Sr., 84, of Watertown