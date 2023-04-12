Xander Drake Mercado, 4, of Massena

Xander Drake Mercado, 4, tragically passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Massena Hospital. (Funeral Home)

Xander was born on October 24, 2018 in Massena the son of Michael Mercado and Selina Cullen-Lazore Mercado. He was currently in pre-school at Nightengale Elementary School and loved to play on his Ipad.

Xander is survived by his parents, both of Massena; his sisters, Aubrey and Kinsley Mercado; his grandparents, Thomas and Christine Lazore of Massena, Karen Durand of Massena, Jason Cullen of Depeyster, and Tina Owens of Massena; his great grandparents, Sherry and Bob Veitch and Carol Robb; his uncles, Jonathon Howe and Jacob Cullen-Lazore; his aunts, Paige Howe, Harley Lazore, and Angela Mercado; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Charles Owens, his great grandmother, Sandy Fishbeck, and his great grandfather, Kenneth Johnson.

Services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share condolences with his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

