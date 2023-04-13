Become a trained storm spotter for FREE

By Kris Hudson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7News is looking for people to help gather weather data and you can help by becoming a trained storm spotter.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo and Burlington hold “SKYWARN” storm spotter classes in the Spring and Fall. The classes are free to take.

The Spring SKYWARN classes cover severe weather, how to report severe weather, the process behind severe weather and how to record severe weather events.

The Fall SKYWARN classes cover winter weather, how to measure snow, how to spot an ice jam and basic cold weather season storm systems.

What is SKYWARN?

WWNY and the NWS will be holding a SKYWARN Storm Spotter class on May 1st, 2023.
WWNY and the NWS will be holding a SKYWARN Storm Spotter class on May 1st, 2023.(WWNY)

SKYWARN™ is a national effort to save lives during severe weather emergencies with an expanding network of trained weather spotters. The services performed by SKYWARN™ spotters have saved many lives.

The National Weather Service has a number of devices for detecting severe thunderstorms. Included in these are Doppler radar, satellite, and lightning detection networks. However, the most important tool for observing thunderstorms is the trained eye of the storm spotter.

By providing observations, SKYWARN™ spotters assist National Weather Service members in their warning decisions and enable the National Weather Service to fulfill its mission of protecting life and property.

Storm spotters are, and always will be, an indispensable part of the severe local warning program.” -NWS Buffalo

Here is a list of upcoming Spring classes by the NWS in Buffalo

  • May 1st at 10 AM, this class is online.
  • May 1st at 6PM, Located at Indiana River High School in Philadelphia. This is a joint class with the NWS in Burlington and 7 News.

Here is a list of upcoming Spring classes by the NWS in Burlington

Please check back for future classes, and/or follow Kris Hudson on Facebook.

