GWNC Chamber to host women’s leadership conference

Bloom: Women's Leadership Conference
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a conference coming up later this month for women in leadership roles.

Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce talked about the Bloom: Women’s Leadership Conference.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Learn more and sign up at watertownny.com/events. You can also call 315-788-4400. The deadline is Wednesday, April 19.

There’s a discount for members of any chambers of commerce in the tri-county area.

