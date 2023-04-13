Highlights & scores: Men’s college lacrosse & college softball

Highlights & scores: Men's college lacrosse & college softball
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Men’s college lacrosse and college softball were among the games in Wednesday’s local sports.

Middlebury visited St. Lawrence on the lacrosse field.

- Three minutes in, Ben Hutchinson jukes around a defender and fires a low laser. It’s 1-0 Saints.

- Jack Sheehan spins around the Saints’ D. His bounce shot goes into the upper corner. The game is tied 1-1.

- Hutchinson to Zadoc White for a point-blank shot that goes top shelf. It’s tied again at 2-2.

- Stew Hutchinson dishes to Bobby Wells who rings up the Saints’ third goal. It’s tied at 3-3.

- Patrick Jamin to William Ryan who fires a dart just past the goalie’s stick. Middlebury leads 7-6.

The Panthers hold off St. Lawrence 11-10.

Wells College was at SUNY Canton for college softball.

- Brooke Basmajian singled down the left-field line, scoring Priscilla Soule. It’s 4-1 Canton.

- Jeheri White reaches on a fielder’s choice, and on a throwing error at third. The Roos have the bases loaded.

- Sophia Gunderson lines a double to the centerfield wall, driving in Basmajian and White. It’s 6-1 Roos.

- Teryn Morrissey singled over the shortstop and Abigail Sawyer scored, making it 7-1 Canton.

The Roos go on to beat the Express 9-6 in game on, then sweep the nightcap 17-4.

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college lacrosse

Middlebury 11, St. Lawrence 10

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Oneonta 21, SUNY Potsdam 7

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Shenendehowa 11, General Brown 4

College softball

SUNY Plattsburgh 8, St. Lawrence 3

SUNY Plattsburgh 9, St. Lawrence 4

SUNY Canton 9, Wells 6

SUNY Canton 17, Wells 4

