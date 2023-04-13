Highlights & scores: Men’s college lacrosse & college softball
(WWNY) - Men’s college lacrosse and college softball were among the games in Wednesday’s local sports.
Middlebury visited St. Lawrence on the lacrosse field.
- Three minutes in, Ben Hutchinson jukes around a defender and fires a low laser. It’s 1-0 Saints.
- Jack Sheehan spins around the Saints’ D. His bounce shot goes into the upper corner. The game is tied 1-1.
- Hutchinson to Zadoc White for a point-blank shot that goes top shelf. It’s tied again at 2-2.
- Stew Hutchinson dishes to Bobby Wells who rings up the Saints’ third goal. It’s tied at 3-3.
- Patrick Jamin to William Ryan who fires a dart just past the goalie’s stick. Middlebury leads 7-6.
The Panthers hold off St. Lawrence 11-10.
Wells College was at SUNY Canton for college softball.
- Brooke Basmajian singled down the left-field line, scoring Priscilla Soule. It’s 4-1 Canton.
- Jeheri White reaches on a fielder’s choice, and on a throwing error at third. The Roos have the bases loaded.
- Sophia Gunderson lines a double to the centerfield wall, driving in Basmajian and White. It’s 6-1 Roos.
- Teryn Morrissey singled over the shortstop and Abigail Sawyer scored, making it 7-1 Canton.
The Roos go on to beat the Express 9-6 in game on, then sweep the nightcap 17-4.
Wednesday’s local scores
Men’s college lacrosse
Middlebury 11, St. Lawrence 10
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Oneonta 21, SUNY Potsdam 7
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Shenendehowa 11, General Brown 4
College softball
SUNY Plattsburgh 8, St. Lawrence 3
SUNY Plattsburgh 9, St. Lawrence 4
SUNY Canton 9, Wells 6
SUNY Canton 17, Wells 4
