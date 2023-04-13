Lewis County nursing assistant recognized as 2022 Employee of the Year

Lowville, New York (WWNY) - A certified nursing assistant has been recognized by Lewis County Health System.

It named Philip Snow the 2022 Employee of the Year.

Snow works as an activity aide at the Residential Health Care Facility. The staff voted by ballot on the employee of the month who they felt deserved to be recognized as employee of the year.

Residential Health Care Facility Administrator Debra Wurz says Snow has the drive and desire to help others, and residents and staff light up when they see him.

“We are so lucky to have Phil on our team,” she said.

Congratulations, Philip!

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.