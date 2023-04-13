Master Sergeant Ronald “Joe” Fields Sr., 85, of Lisbon

Master Sergeant Ronald “Joe” Fields Sr., age 85 of Lisbon passed away on Wednesday morning (April 12, 2023) at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Master Sergeant Ronald “Joe” Fields Sr., age 85 of Lisbon will be held at 11:00am on Saturday (April 15, 2023) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at the Oswegatchie Mausoleum (Foxwood Memorial Park) with full military honors.

Calling hours will be held on Friday (April 14, 2023) from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home. Mr. Fields passed away on Wednesday morning (April 12, 2023) at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are his children Diana (Randy) Teele of Lisbon, Ronald (Penny) Fields and William Fields and his companion Bonnie of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Ronald (Erin) Fields III of Stanley, NC, Jessica (Ian) McGuire of Ogdensburg, Jordon Fields & his companion Kimberly of Ogdensburg, Brittany (Dustin) Terry of Richland, NY, Bridget (Adam) Chinn of Russellville, KY and Briana Teele & her companion Shawn of Tully, NY; great-grandchildren Easton & Everett Fields, Gavin, Griffin, Grady and Adalynn McGuire, Eleanor Terry, Quinn, Weston & Arianna Moody and Briar Chinn; a sister Joyce (Marvin) Gallaway of Fort Mills, SC; a brother Walter (Sharon) Fields of Lisbon along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy “Jean” Fields; an infant daughter Cheryl A. Fields; and a brother William Fields that died in infancy.

“Joe” was born on August 8, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late William & Laura (Partridge) Fields. He attended Lisbon Central School for his education and later enlisted in the United States Air Force in July of 1954 as a 17 year old. He served active duty for 21 years until 1975 when he retired with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Following his active duty, the family relocated back to Lisbon, and he became employed at Hackett Hardware in the rental/repair shop for 13 years. He then continued his employment with Lisbon Central School as their maintenance supervisor for an additional 11 years.

“Joe” received numerous awards while in the military to include, the National Defense Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Commendation for Meritorious Service, and the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service, along with numerous letters of appreciation.

In 1987, Joe & Jean donated 7 acres of land to the town of Lisbon with the wish of a community playground for local children. That dream came true, and additional projects also occurred with the land to include the United Helpers ICF home, baseball fields, soccer fields and most recently a concession building and bathrooms. Joe’s dedication to the community also included placing American Flags on Veterans graves in the Lisbon Cemeteries every year.

In 1996 he was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year award by the St. Lawrence County American Legion for his leadership and service, and in 2010 the NYS & Bermuda Lions Foundation awarded Joe the Robert Uplinger Distinguished Service Award also for his generosity and community service.

“Joe” continued his dedication to service clubs throughout his life to include the Lisbon Post 1342 American Legion where he was Past Membership Chairman, Past Commander and Post Adjutant, Past St. Lawrence County Commander, Past Department Sgt-at-Arms and a member of the Disabled American Veterans Organization and Heuvelton AmVets. He was also a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Lisbon, bowled on a couple’s league, enjoyed yard work, attended grandchildren’s sporting events and spent countless hours with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Lisbon, P.O. Box 117, Lisbon, NY 13658, or the Lisbon American Legion Post 1342, 6991 County Route 10, Lisbon, NY 13658. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.