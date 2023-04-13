Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say
Ask the Pharmacist - April 13, 2023 - Disposing of Medicine
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden says he’s expanding some migrants’ health care access
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP source: Investigators narrow suspect pool in leak probe