Jefferson, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Offices on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in Jefferson County.

Ronald Blair has parked his construction business vehicles and equipment at the old Fowler Elementary School for 4 years. Then, came last Friday.

“When I came back from Watertown and got here approximately 7 o’clock, I happen to look over here and I see the trailer was gone,” Blair said.

One of his construction trailers was missing, along with an attached toolbox and winch. All told, Blair says its worth more than $10,000, and filed a report with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, but that wasn’t where his search stopped.

“The following morning I spent a couple hours driving around the area, trying to find it myself,” he said.

Surveillance video showed the trailer on Route 812 going towards Balmat attached to a Jeep. It then went onto County Route 24.

“A friend of mine had sent me a text and said he seen him make the turn there because the trailer jack had scrubbed into the ground,” Blair said.

Blair says it was then on California Road. That was the last bread-crumb for Blair, but not for police.

“He told me that they knew who it was. He told me that because he’s supposed to be in Watertown, they had to turn it over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department,” Blair said.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said there is an investigation, and is working with other agencies, but wouldn’t say if there are any suspects.

