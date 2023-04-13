Jefferson, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Offices on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur

An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in Jefferson County.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in Jefferson County.

Ronald Blair has parked his construction business vehicles and equipment at the old Fowler Elementary School for 4 years. Then, came last Friday.

“When I came back from Watertown and got here approximately 7 o’clock, I happen to look over here and I see the trailer was gone,” Blair said.

One of his construction trailers was missing, along with an attached toolbox and winch. All told, Blair says its worth more than $10,000, and filed a report with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, but that wasn’t where his search stopped.

“The following morning I spent a couple hours driving around the area, trying to find it myself,” he said.

Surveillance video showed the trailer on Route 812 going towards Balmat attached to a Jeep. It then went onto County Route 24.

“A friend of mine had sent me a text and said he seen him make the turn there because the trailer jack had scrubbed into the ground,” Blair said.

Blair says it was then on California Road. That was the last bread-crumb for Blair, but not for police.

“He told me that they knew who it was. He told me that because he’s supposed to be in Watertown, they had to turn it over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department,” Blair said.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said there is an investigation, and is working with other agencies, but wouldn’t say if there are any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A certified nursing assistant has been recognized by Lewis County Health System. It named...
Lewis County nursing assistant recognized as 2022 Employee of the Year
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment
Ask the Pharmacist - April 13, 2023 - Disposing of Medicine