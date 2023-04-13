Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
Man with mental health issues dies in solitary confinement; lawsuit filed
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules