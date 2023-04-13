Rally at Jefferson Community College raises awareness about sexual violence

The event was called R.O.A.R., which stands for Rally-On Against Rape.

By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An event held Thursday at Jefferson Community College aimed to raise awareness about sexual violence.

The event was called R.O.A.R., which stands for Rally-On Against Rape.

Students listened to music, while learning about community resources available when it comes to sexual violence.

The Alliance for Better Communities was one of the organizations at the event, to show support for survivors of sexual violence.

“We want to get on campuses where this can be happening. We want to be there to support them,” said Caitlin Lawler, a Community Coalition Liason for Alliance for Better Communities.

At the event, students were also able to sign a board to raise awareness.

