San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to the cryptocurrency platform and police. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

