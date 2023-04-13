Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Eastertime fun & lots of pets!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We want to give a big “thank you” to everyone who participated in our Easter and National Pet Day share spaces.

We’ve gotten hundreds of submissions. Here are some of our favorites:

- Starting with Eastertime fun, even Peter Cottontail wants to take a break in Madrid.

- And all that hopping around got the bunny tired in Adams Center. He opted for a horse ride at the Honey Do Lane Horse Stables.

- Ready to stand in as a replacement is Little Puggy Cottontail.

- Dori was all dressed up and ready to party.

- Isabella Murray got her guinea pigs ready for the holiday.

- Olive the real pig enjoyed a lemon.

National Pet Day was on Tuesday, but every day is a good day to see these adorable companions.

Whether they be travel buddies, couch potatoes, or exercise partners, it’s been awesome to see our viewer’s pets.

And two familiar faces for Emily Griffin. Her aunts submitted their dogs Guinness and Ruby, too.

One dog was impressive. She’s 17 years old — and very fashionable.

And some submissions are just plain funny.

We wish we could fit in all 800 pet pics, but you can check out our gallery below. Also there are our Pics of the Week and Easter galleries.

You can also check them out at Send It To 7.

