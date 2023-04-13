Summer like Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 50s as we see an increase in clouds.

Friday highs will make it back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see a little more cloud cover on Friday as we see high thin cirrus clouds passing by.

Saturday is looking to be the warmest day on the year with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Sunday we’ll see a slight chance of rain showers with highs in the lower 70s.

The warm weather will come an end by Monday as a cold front moves through. The cold front will drop highs into the 50s on Monday and give us rain showers for most of the day. The rain will likely be heavy at times.

Rain chances will last into Tuesday with highs staying in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will only have a 40% of showers with highs in the upper 40s close to 50.

Thursday highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.