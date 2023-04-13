Summer like Weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 50s as we see an increase in clouds.

Friday highs will make it back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see a little more cloud cover on Friday as we see high thin cirrus clouds passing by.

Saturday is looking to be the warmest day on the year with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Sunday we’ll see a slight chance of rain showers with highs in the lower 70s.

The warm weather will come an end by Monday as a cold front moves through. The cold front will drop highs into the 50s on Monday and give us rain showers for most of the day. The rain will likely be heavy at times.

Rain chances will last into Tuesday with highs staying in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will only have a 40% of showers with highs in the upper 40s close to 50.

Thursday highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7-day forecast
Thursday noon weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunshine & temps in the 70s
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather