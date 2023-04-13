Traffic advisory: Part of Arcade Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arcade Street in Watertown will be closed for an extended period beginning Thursday morning.

As part of the work for the city’s ongoing DRI streetscape project, Arcade Street will be closed between Arsenal and Court streets, which is next to Lachenauer Plaza.

City officials expect the street to be closed for an extended perion, but they aren’t sure how long.

Court Street will stay open, as will the section of Arcade between Stone and Arsenal streets.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.