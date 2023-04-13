Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series

The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action...
The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action Organizations Summer Concert Series.(DPAO)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization announces three acts for its Summer Concert Series.

The diamond-selling band Train will perform an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

“Mr. Las Vegas,” Wayne Newton, will perform at an indoor concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Country star Riley Green will headline an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the Fairgrounds.

The date for when tickets go on sale will be announced soon for all three concerts, the DPAO says.

Train is a multi-Grammy- and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album.

Opening for Train will be the Eli Young Band.

Wayne Newton is one of the most popular singers in the nation and remains one of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas. His well-known songs include “Danke Schoen” (1963), “Summer Wind” (1965), “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” (1965), “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” (1972) and “Years” (1980).

Riley Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. That stage laid a foundation for the songs Riley would craft in the years to come and values learned from another generation.

To learn more, visit dpaoconcerts.com or call 315-782-0044.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

Bloom: Women's Leadership Conference
GWNC Chamber to host women’s leadership conference
United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social
United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social
The Watertown Red & Black are gearing up to start a new season in a new league.
Veteran players return for another Red & Black season
Jack Sheehan spins around a St. Lawrence University defender on his way to score for Middlebury...
Highlights & scores: Men’s college lacrosse & college softball