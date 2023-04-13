Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization announces three acts for its Summer Concert Series.

The diamond-selling band Train will perform an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

“Mr. Las Vegas,” Wayne Newton, will perform at an indoor concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Country star Riley Green will headline an outdoor concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at the Fairgrounds.

The date for when tickets go on sale will be announced soon for all three concerts, the DPAO says.

Train is a multi-Grammy- and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album.

Opening for Train will be the Eli Young Band.

Wayne Newton is one of the most popular singers in the nation and remains one of the best-known entertainers in Las Vegas. His well-known songs include “Danke Schoen” (1963), “Summer Wind” (1965), “Red Roses for a Blue Lady” (1965), “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” (1972) and “Years” (1980).

Riley Green learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. That stage laid a foundation for the songs Riley would craft in the years to come and values learned from another generation.

To learn more, visit dpaoconcerts.com or call 315-782-0044.

