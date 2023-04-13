United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Kentucky Derby Social next month to raise money for the United Way of Northern New York.

United Way NNY president and CEO Dawn Cole and event chair April Bennett say it’s a chance for people to get dressed up and watch the famous horse race.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The social is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

There will be food, drinks, activities, games, and a costume contest.

The United Way funds 24 programs from 22 nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

You can sign up and learn more at unitedway-nny.org. You can also call 315-788-5631.

Taste NY is the presenting sponsor.

