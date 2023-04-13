United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social

United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Kentucky Derby Social next month to raise money for the United Way of Northern New York.

United Way NNY president and CEO Dawn Cole and event chair April Bennett say it’s a chance for people to get dressed up and watch the famous horse race.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The social is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

There will be food, drinks, activities, games, and a costume contest.

The United Way funds 24 programs from 22 nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

You can sign up and learn more at unitedway-nny.org. You can also call 315-788-5631.

Taste NY is the presenting sponsor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black are gearing up to start a new season in a new league.
Veteran players return for another Red & Black season
Jack Sheehan spins around a St. Lawrence University defender on his way to score for Middlebury...
Highlights & scores: Men’s college lacrosse & college softball
Isabella Murray got her guinea pigs ready for Easter in this photo sent to us by Kaitlin Murray.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Eastertime fun & lots of pets!
Wake Up Weather
A very warm day for April