Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
Watertown City Hall
Watertown city council candidate faced weapons charges, court records say
Jon Greenwood and his calves at Greenwood Dairy Farms in Potsdam were involved in a study to...
Ag report: Exploring kefir use in calves
Bryan Wing shows his property's reassessment outside city hall.
Ogdensburg residents get first chance to question assessments
File photo of a Marshalls sign (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Marshalls department store coming to Lowville

Latest News

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Major Indiana plastics fire nearly out but residents worry
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Biden in Ireland encourages nations to ‘dream together’
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
Jefferson, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Offices on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur