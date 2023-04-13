A very warm day for April

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No wind, no clouds, just plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. And it will stay nice through the weekend.

Today will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

It stays calm overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday will look much the same as today with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with only a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. There’s a 70% chance of rain on Thursday and a 30% chance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.