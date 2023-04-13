Veteran players return for another Red & Black season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are in full practice mode for the upcoming season.

Some key familiar faces are ready for another go-around.

One of the veterans back for another year is receiver Chris Furr. He still has the drive and the love for the game.

Another one returning is place kicker Eric Beyler. The strong-legged kicker was a big part of two straight championships.

For head coach George Ashcraft, he’s always looking to add to the roster and to the coaching staff.

The Red & Black have a home preseason game on May 20 and the season opener on May 27.

