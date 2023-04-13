Watch us over the air? You’ll need to rescan your sets!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you watch WWNY and WNYF Fox 28 over the air waves using an antenna, there’s something you need to do if you want to continue doing that.

We’re throwing a switch around 2 a.m. Friday that will expand and improve our over-the-air programming.

Viewers will need to rescan their TV sets to see our channels.

To rescan your TV, use your remote to navigate to “Settings” and follow the prompts for “Antenna,” then “Scan for Channels.” The procedure will vary depending on your TV’s brand.

People who watch our stations on cable or satellite will not be affected.

In addition to WWNY at 7.1 and WNYF on 7.2, viewers will be able to watch

- DEFY-TV on 7.3. Programming includes “American Pickers,” “Ice Road Truckers,” “Storage Wars,” “Shipping Wars,” “Ax Men,” “Forged in Fire,” “Pawn Stars,” “Counting Cars,” and “American Restoration.”

- The Circle at 7.4. Programming includes “Country Countdown,” “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,” “Austin City Limits Country,” “Authentic America Motorcycle” talk show, “Big Kenny’s Crank it up Garage,” “Blue Collar Auction,” and “Opry Rewind.”

- Oxygen True Crime at 7.5. Programming includes “Violent Minds: Killers on Tape,” “Blood & Money,” “The Real Murders of Atlanta,” “Snapped,” and “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.”

- Me-TV on 7.6. Classic TV programming includes “Bonanza,” “Adam 12,” “A-Team,” “Andy Griffith Show,” “Alfred Hitchcock,” “All in the Family,” “Brady Bunch,” “Batman,” “MASH,” and “Lost in Space.”

