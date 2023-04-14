3 arrested in Ogdensburg on drug charges

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg police say a traffic stop in the city led to the seizure of cocaine and the arrest of three people.

The vehicle was pulled over on April 7 at 12:17 a.m. on Ogden Street.

According to police, a K9 alerted them that there were narcotics inside the vehicle.

Police said they found 2 ounces of cocaine, a digital scale, and a switchblade.

Three people were charged:

Ashley Fuller, age 35 of Lisbon, felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Patrick Martino, age 43 of Lisbon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Curtis Redmond, age 34 of Crescent City, Florida, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Fuller, Martino and Redmond were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released.

The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and The United States Border Patrol.

