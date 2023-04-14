Arts All-Star: Julian Dodds

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Julian Dodds loves the comedy of theater productions because it’s hard to predict when an audience is going to laugh.

“You say a line in a funny way, it wasn’t, like, necessarily meant to be funny, and you get a huge laugh,” he said. “That’s just the unpredictability of it. It’s great.”

The Canton High School musical theater performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He says he has other aspirations in life, but he wants to keep theater as a hobby.

“I don’t exactly plan on taking it as an occupation because I have other goals set out in front of me,” he said. “I’d love to get into some form of business.”



