Arts All-Star: Julian Dodds

Arts All-Star: Julian Dodds
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Julian Dodds loves the comedy of theater productions because it’s hard to predict when an audience is going to laugh.

“You say a line in a funny way, it wasn’t, like, necessarily meant to be funny, and you get a huge laugh,” he said. “That’s just the unpredictability of it. It’s great.”

The Canton High School musical theater performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He says he has other aspirations in life, but he wants to keep theater as a hobby.

“I don’t exactly plan on taking it as an occupation because I have other goals set out in front of me,” he said. “I’d love to get into some form of business.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

