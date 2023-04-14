Athlete of the Week: Ava Howie

Ava is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 14, 2023.
Ava is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 14, 2023.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
Hammond, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Hammond who’s playing beyond her years. Her roundball talents earns her this week’s title.

Ava Howie, a super sophomore, had an outstanding season in helping to lead her team to the state championship.

She averaged 18 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals during the regular season. Ava put up 28 points in the State Semi-Final win over Panama. She was voted a First Team League Performer in the Northern Athletic conference.

The best news of all for Red Devil fans, she has two more years of high school ball ahead.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

