Brent H. Poirier, 58, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Brent H. Poirier, 58, of Waddington, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Brent was born December 27, 1964 in Massena, the son of John C. Poirier and the late Margaret J. (Foley) Poirier.

Brent attended Massena Schools and graduated from Plattsburg State University.  He worked for St. Lawrence Gas and was an active member of the Ogdensburg Coast Guard Auxiliary. Brent also enjoyed being on the St. Lawrence River.

Brent is survived by his wife Christine and daughter, Samantha; three brothers, Michael (RoseAnne) Poirier, David (Lynne) Poirier and Paul Poirier; a sister, Anne (Michael) Frary as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Massena.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

