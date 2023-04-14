Can’t see our CBS programming on cable? Call your provider!

7 News
7 News(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Upgrades at Channel 7 overnight haven’t been 100% smooth sailing.

If your cable provider is airing our Fox programming on the channel where you usually see channel 7, you need to call them and tell them.

We’re aware of the issue, but it’s not something we can fix. We’ve done everything we can at our end.

So, if you’re seeing our Fox programming where channel 7 is supposed to be, call your cable company.

In order to get this message to those of you who are only getting Fox on CBS, we are running 7 News This Evening on both stations, so you’ll receive our message.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur
The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action...
Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series

Latest News

Canning chicken
Group comes to Lowville to can chicken, fight hunger
Tax Day
St. Lawrence County residents get extra month to file federal taxes
Eugene Mosher
Inventor of touch-screen point-of-sale system has north country ties
Firefighters use ATVs to access outdoor blazes
North country Firefighters battle numerous outdoor blazes