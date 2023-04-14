Can’t see our CBS programming on cable? Call your provider!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Upgrades at Channel 7 overnight haven’t been 100% smooth sailing.

If your cable provider is airing our Fox programming on the channel where you usually see channel 7, you need to call them and tell them.

We’re aware of the issue, but it’s not something we can fix. We’ve done everything we can at our end.

So, if you’re seeing our Fox programming where channel 7 is supposed to be, call your cable company.

In order to get this message to those of you who are only getting Fox on CBS, we are running 7 News This Evening on both stations, so you’ll receive our message.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.