Edwards Opera House offers free concerts

Edwards Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a state grant, the Edwards Opera House is offering free performances this season.

Edwards Arts Council chair Kathleen Huber says the grant allows the opera house to offer its Singer-Songwriter series for free.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The first two singer-songwriter performances are Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 29. Performances start at 7 p.m. on both nights.

There will be more performances later in the season. In all, there will be six shows featuring 11 performers. Some of the artists are from the north country. Others are regional.

You can see the schedule at edwardsoperahouse.com, including other shows that aren’t free.

The season runs through October 28.

