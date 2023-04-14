WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

JOIN US FOR THE SECOND SINGER SONGWRITER SERIES! We have great news! The Edwards Arts Council was awarded another grant from New York State Council on the Arts to continue the Singer Songwriter Series at the Edwards Opera House - and all the shows are free!

More information will be coming on our website, but we wanted to announce the shows and incredible performers joining us, beginning on April 15 with Atsiaktonkie and Sue Horowitz!

Don’t miss these great artists!

Atsiaktonkie • Sue Horowitz • Jae Dani • Barb Heller • Lara Herscovitch • Kala Farnham • Jaynie Trudell • Ben Gage • Rob Larrabee • Chris Titchner • The Sea The Sea

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

