Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond

(WWNY) - It was a Mid-State Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader with Jefferson Community College hosting Broome at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Top one: Broome gets on the board. Trevor Dennison hits a sacrifice fly to left field. Torin Lawrence tags and scores. It’s 1-0 Broome.

Bottom two: the Cannoneers tie it. Tyler Thompson walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Chris Gunn and tying the game at 1.

Still in the second: Noah Zehr hits a shot to center that goes for extra bases. Both John LaPorte and Peter Gallagher score and it’s 3-1 JCC.

Cannoneers starter Ethan Garrand would pick up the win, striking out 11.

JCC beat Broome 4-1 in game one of the doubleheader. JCC also took the nightcap, 23-1.

With spring break taking place this week, a majority of Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference teams have taken a pause in their spring sports schedules. League play starts up again next week.

Despite that, two Frontier League baseball teams got together on Thursday in Carthage for a scrimmage on the diamond, as the Comets hosted the Belleville Henderson Panthers.

While the coaches say a break in the schedule with perfect playing conditions isn’t ideal, they’re using the opportunity to get their teams ready for the heart of the league schedule.

“Today was a good day for us this week being off and most of the players being with us,” Belleville Henderson coach Paul Gibbs said. “We needed to come up here to get the younger players some live game action and set ourselves up in situations and see how we handle it. It’s just been great. The weather, I know, next week is going to change a little for us. We’re just hoping we can get them in to get us ready for that next week.”

“Well, it’s better than practice the last couple days,” Carthage coach Joe Sech said. “I think the kids will all agree it’s better than practice. The plan is today to throw all the pitchers and see how we respond to different defensive setups and guys in different places. Hopefully you can get back today and just have it be positive and build off it.”

Thursday’s local scores

College baseball

Jefferson 4, Broome 1

Jefferson 23, Broome 1

College softball

Jefferson 17, Tompkins-Cortland 0

Jefferson 14, Tompkins-Cortland 0

SUNY Cobleskill 10, SUNY Potsdam 6

SUNY Potsdam 10, SUNY Cobleskill 4

