InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 17

InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 17
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 17(InvestigateTV)
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This Week on InvestigateTV: Families across the country desperate to find affordable childcare. At home daycares are often cheaper, but they’re not all licensed and may not have insurance. One family that learned that the hard way, after their son’s terrible accident. Plus, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman examines the complicated regulations associated with midwifery.  WHERE TO WATCH  ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Daycare Dilemma: According to a ChildCare Aware study, in 2021 the national average price of child care in the U.S. was more than $10,000 annually. Availability has also become an issue post-pandemic as childcare providers struggle to meet staffing needs. These factors both play a role when it comes to parents choosing the best option for their kids, with some turning to in-home daycares to fill in the gap. However, some home daycares are unlicensed with little or no regulation.  Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa speaks with one family who unknowingly ended up at an unlicensed daycare and whose child suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns after touching an oven door. DePompa examines how licensing regulations vary state-to-state, what’s being done to strengthen those rules and gets expert advice on how you can choose the best childcare for your family.

Costly Care: Midwives: This is the first story in a series done in conjunction with Kaiser Health News. Costly Care will examine the challenges everyday citizens face navigating medical billing. Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman speaks with a woman mired in thousands of dollars of medical expenses following her at home birth with a midwife. Jackman speaks with advocates about the complicated regulations when it comes to midwifery and gets advice from the experts at Kaiser Health News on tactics you can use to save on health costs.

Broken Child Welfare System: Child protective services understaffed across the country. Low pay and heavy caseloads make it hard to recruit and retain workers. And when departments are overwhelmed, things may slip through the cracks, with families paying the price. Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner speaks with a woman still fighting to get her kids back several years after a judge terminated her parental rights over criminal charges that were later dropped.

Watching Your Wallet – Vacant Property Scam: Purchasing property can be an expensive and stressful process. But experts warn cybercriminals are adding to that pressure by using new tactics to target prospective buyers. In this Watching Your Wallet, Consumer Investigator Caresse Jackman breaks down schemes tied to vacant properties and how you can spot the signs ahead of closing time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur
The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action...
Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Ava Howie
7 News
Can’t see our CBS programming on cable? Call your provider!
Canning chicken
Group comes to Lowville to can chicken, fight hunger
Tax Day
St. Lawrence County residents get extra month to file federal taxes
Eugene Mosher
Inventor of touch-screen point-of-sale system has north country ties