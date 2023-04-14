John William Johnston, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John William Johnston husband of Bethany Elva House Johnston passed away peacefully in his sleep after a year long battle with cancer. Born December 12, 1945 in Columbia, SC to John Floyd and Murriel Young Johnston he was raised in Jacksonville Florida. After graduation from Ribault High School he entered the United States Air Force, serving for eight years receiving an honorable discharge in 1974. In March of 1970 he learned to downhill ski and literally ran across the skis of Bethany Elva House of Philadelphia, NY; on July 2, 1970 they were married in the chapel at Lowry Air Force Base Denver, CO. The couple resided in Philadelphia, NY the majority of their married life, retiring to Ocala, FL in 2011. They would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary this July.

John is survived by his wife Bethany, son, John Wayne and grand-daughters Briot Wylde and Brhea Sorpresa Johnston of Hammond, NY; his sister Anne (Jacksonville, FL) and brother Charles (Winston, NC), nieces Michelle (John) Osborne and Nickie Trudell both of Jacksonville and many great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his wife’s parents.

John worked in the electronics field his entire life, retiring from Jefferson Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Watertown, NY as a computer technician. He was the epitome of the phrase “Still Waters Run Deep”, a deep and caring man always willing to lend a hand to others - be it repairing a computer, auto or any type of electronic. When asked how much a person owed him, their thanks was enough. He was an active member of the Philadelphia United Methodist Church where he was widely known for his home cooked roast beef dinners. His hobbies wove around reading science fiction, scuba diving, often with his son, in The St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and the Atlantic Ocean from Maine to the Florida Keys, surfing the news and world on his computer, welding yard art, shooting & re-loading and cooking. The loves of his life were is two grand-daughters - Briot (14) and Brhea (I3). He spent as many hours as possible with them, teaching them cooking and other crafts for life. He so enjoyed kayaking with them at Oak Point and having them visit in Florida.

As per John’s wishes he will be cremated with his ashes scattered in the waters. There will be no service or calling hours, but a small family memorial at a later date. Anyone wishing to may make a donation in John’s memory may do so by making checks payable to the Memorial Fund of Philadelphia United Methodist Church C/O Marie Ambrose, P:O Box 129, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or the American Cancer Society for the sole purpose of Research.

