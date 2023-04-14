CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Lois C. Bannister “Loie”, 94, of Clayton passed away April 10, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home.

The daughter of the late Morris and Alma (Percy) Cornwell, Loie and her older twin sister Doris were born at their family homestead on September 8, 1928.

She married Ed Bannister on July 3, 1953. Ed was called to the Lord on April 4, 1991.

Loie is survived by one son, Jeff (Tricia) Bannister, Clayton; her grandchildren, Jordan, Kelsey, Tommy, and great granddaughters, Austyn and Amelia. She is also survived by Doris (Dodie) and her husband Harold (Hal) Wiley, Cape Vincent; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

At her request, a private ceremony and burial at St. Lawrence Cemetery will be held at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. Online condolences to Loie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, may be made to the T. I. Youth Hockey Association, P. O. Box 278, Clayton, NY 13624 or to River Hospital, 4 Fuller St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

