Brain of Louisville bank mass shooting suspect to be tested for CTE

Five people have died following a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank. (Source: CNN/WDRB/WAVE/WLKY)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The brain of Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon will be tested for a degenerative brain disease called CTE, or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

The family’s attorney confirmed that Sturgeon’s father told him that Sturgeon’s brain is being tested, WAVE reported

A family friend said the family and the Kentucky state medical examiner wanted to have the testing done.

The process has begun, and results are expected in a few weeks.

CTE is degeneration of the brain caused by repeated trauma to the head. Diagnosis is made by studying sections of the brain.

Sturgeon’s friend said he had three significant concussions while playing football and basketball in the eighth and ninth grades.

He said high school classmates even called him “Mister Concussion.”

Five people were killed in Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank. Eight others were wounded, one of them critically.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

File photo of Andrew Regan
St. Lawrence County rape conviction tossed: the ruling, the reaction & the ramifications
A fiery crash that split a car in half left one person injured
Fiery crash splits car in two, injures one
A man who owns five properties in Ogdensburg is worried the city-wide reassessment will be too...
Ogdensburg landlord considers raising rents after new city assessment
The San Francisco-based band Train is one of three acts added to the Disabled Persons Action...
Train, Wayne Newton, Riley Green added to DPAO concert series
An investigation into a stolen trailer in St. Lawrence County may have police looking in...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for stolen trailer from Gouverneur

Latest News

Tyler Thompson is about to take a ball and a walk on the pitch, forcing in Jefferson Community...
Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond
President Joe Biden talks about Ireland's legacy in Thursday's remarks.
Biden delivers remarks at Ireland's parliament
Wake Up Weather
More sunshine & more warm temps
GRAPHIC WARNING: The city council settled two cases against former officer Derek Chauvin for...
GRAPHIC: Civil cases related to ex-officer Chauvin settled in Minneapolis