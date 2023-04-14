Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have had a “bromance” brewing for years.

But now McConaughey says there’s a possibility they are brothers.

On a podcast interview, he said they were all sitting around a few years ago in Greece when his mom said she knew Harrelson’s father.

It made them wonder if she meant “know” in the Biblical sense.

He said they found out Harrelson’s dad was on furlough at the same time his mom and dad were in their second divorce.

That’s right - McConaughey’s parents got divorced twice and married three times.

McConaughey’s father died in 1993.

McConaughey said he and Harrelson are on the edge of doing DNA tests to verify their suspicions.

But he said he was more reluctant than Harrelson, in case he discovers that his father might not be his biological parent after 53 years of believing that.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

