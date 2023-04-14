More sunshine & more warm temps
Apr. 14, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Remember what it was like yesterday? If not, today will remind you.
Early morning lows were in the mid- to upper 50s, which is about where highs are this time of year.
It will be sunny today with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and also in the mid- to upper 70s.
It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s.
Monday will be cooler and rainy. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 50.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 60.
