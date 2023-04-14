Mother and son arrested on felony burglary charges

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police say a mother and son face burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a storage unit in the town of Alexandria.

Troopers arrested 24-year-old Austin Keenan and his 64-year-old mother Dale Damon, who both live at 20408 Hadcock Road in the town of Watertown.

According to police, the duo forcefully entered a secured storage unit at the A-Bay Storage Facility on State Route 12 in the town of Alexandria at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers said the property owner interrupted the burglary and the suspects fled on foot.

With the help of the U.S. Border Patrol, state police later located Keenan and Damon.

They were each charged with a felony count of third-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools.

The duo was arraigned and released.

Keenan and Damon are scheduled to appear in Alexandria Town Court on April 18.

