Patrick C. McAnulty, 38, of Ellisburg

Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick C. McAnulty, 38, of Ellisburg, passed away April 12th at Albany Medical Center due to myocardial infection complications.(Source: Funeral Home)

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patrick C. McAnulty, 38, of Ellisburg, passed away April 12th at Albany Medical Center due to myocardial infection complications.

Patrick was born in Watertown April 2nd, 1985, a son to Kay Harrington and Dennis McAnulty. He was educated locally and graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 2003. Following graduation, he attended Cayuga College and earned a degree in communications. Later, he would attend Jefferson Community College and receive dual degrees in human resources and alcoholic & substance abuse counseling, earning Presidential status in the National Society of Leadership & Success.

Prior to his illness, Patrick worked for ACR Health in Syracuse, Watertown, & Utica.

Patrick was a self-taught musician from an early age whose passion was playing his guitar. He enjoyed gathering with his friends around a bonfire where they would play music and enjoy each other’s company. Although quiet, Patrick possessed the gift of adding humor to any situation in a manner that most wouldn’t be capable of.

Patrick will leave a void in the hearts of his survivors including his mother, Kay Harrington; his father, Dennis McAnulty and partner Elaine Rosetti; sister, Erin McAnulty; grandmother, Francis Harrington; nieces, Kaitlyn, Lindsey, & Calisi Bolton; half-brothers, Kelly (Katie) McAnulty; Michael McAnulty; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patrick also leaves behind his beloved Bassett Hound, Wilma.

At the request of his family there will be no public services. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of his family. In keeping with his generous nature Patrick was an organ donor.

The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the staff & physicians of Samaritan Medical Center and Albany Medical Center for the exemplary care they provided.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Center for Donation & Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Boulevard, Albany, New York 12203 -or- PIVOT Prevention & Health Services, 167 Polk Street #320, Watertown, New York 13601.

Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

