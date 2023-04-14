Richard M. “Dick” Wickwire, 70, of Parishville

Richard M. “Dick” Wickwire, 70, of Wickwire Drive, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, April 13, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard M. “Dick” Wickwire, 70, of Wickwire Drive, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, April 13, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Dick, a lifelong resident of Parishville, was born March 21, 1953 in Potsdam, the son of the late Merle R. and Iris “Ikie” (Blanchard) Wickwire. He was graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1971. He continued his education at Canton ATC, graduating in 1973. He first married Lana Palmer in 1972, however their marriage in divorce. On August 30, 1986, he married Tamie Tucker, they were blessed with 2 children. She tragically predeceased him in October 2000. He later married Penny A. Sauvie on June 28, 2003 in Parishville with Justice Dean Wilson, officiating.

After graduating college, Dick started his employment with Alcoa, retiring as an engineer after over 30 years of service. Dick also owned and operated Wired for Sound Mobile Entertainment for many years. Dick had a great love for working with wood, owning Wickwire and Son Custom Sawing. He cherished the time he was in his shop mastering his craft of woodworking, building custom tabletops and custom cutting boards were just some his greatest skills. If you stopped in his shop, he was always willing to show you how to build it and was never afraid to lend a helping hand to those in need. For many years, Dick was a member of the Parishville Fire Department and Rescue and was a founding member of the Parishville Fire Dive Team. Additionally, he was a founding member of the Sons of the Amvets in Parishville, serving as their commander for 17 years and was also a member of the Parishville Sportsman Club, Potsdam Elks Lodge, and Weller Mountain Fish and Game Club.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Penny; his children, Brittani Caster and her husband, Nathan of Norwood, Bryant Wickwire and his companion, Moriah Stickney of Hopkinton, Jamie Molnar of Massena, and Chantelle Mere and her husband, Scott of Parishville; his grandchildren, Evie, Indy, Ty, Maliah, Ian, Kamryn, Nolan, Gavin, Kendal, and Charlotte; his sisters, Jean A. Greene of Deland, Florida, Donna and Roy “Buddy” Oakes of Plattsburgh, and Debbie Infante of Topsham, Maine; his brother, Robert and Lois Wickwire of Parishville, many nieces and nephews, and his fur babies, Zach and Zoey.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Gauge Mere.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Monday 2-4:00 and 6-9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A celebration of his life will be held in the early summer.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Parishville Fire Department or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories online and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

