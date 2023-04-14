Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully at the Crouse Hospital in...
Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief battle with cancer.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.  It was Ronald’s wish to be cremated and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

He was born on May 11, 1961 in Watertown, NY, son of Ronald E. and Sandra (Wilder) Sampson Sr.

Ronald graduated from Gouverneur High School.  He then graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.  However, his real passion was for cooking.  He moved to Colorado where he worked at the Copper Mountain Resort as a Chef for 20 years.  He returned to the area and resided in Adams where he continued to work as a Chef at The Country Club in Adams.

He loved shopping on Amazon, spending time with family and friends and his beloved cat Ariella.

Among his survivors are his mother, Sandra J. Callaghan, Illinois; a sister, Renee L. Corbett, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Brennon (Patty) White, Michigan; two nieces, Kiere White and Jeralia Watson; and two nephews, Bradley Sharpe and Christopher (Amanda) Corbett.

He is predeceased by his father, Ronald E. Sampson Sr.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.  Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Tax Day
St. Lawrence County residents get extra month to file federal taxes
Eugene Mosher
Inventor of touch-screen point-of-sale system has north country ties
Candles
John William Johnston, of Philadelphia
Brent H. Poirier, 58, of Waddington, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Brent H. Poirier, 58, of Waddington
Firefighters use ATVs to access outdoor blazes
North country Firefighters battle numerous outdoor blazes

Obituaries

Richard M. “Dick” Wickwire, 70, of Wickwire Drive, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening,...
Richard M. “Dick” Wickwire, 70, of Parishville
Candles
John F. Fitzgerald, of Watertown
Candles
Lois C. Bannister “Loie”, 94, of Clayton
Patrick C. McAnulty, 38, of Ellisburg, passed away April 12th at Albany Medical Center due to...
Patrick C. McAnulty, 38, of Ellisburg
William R. Gardner II, 76, of 19 Kent Street, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 13,...
William R. Gardner II, 76, of Massena