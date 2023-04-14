Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Sampson Jr., 61, of Adams, NY, passed away peacefully at the Crouse Hospital in Syracuse following a brief battle with cancer.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown. It was Ronald’s wish to be cremated and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

He was born on May 11, 1961 in Watertown, NY, son of Ronald E. and Sandra (Wilder) Sampson Sr.

Ronald graduated from Gouverneur High School. He then graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. However, his real passion was for cooking. He moved to Colorado where he worked at the Copper Mountain Resort as a Chef for 20 years. He returned to the area and resided in Adams where he continued to work as a Chef at The Country Club in Adams.

He loved shopping on Amazon, spending time with family and friends and his beloved cat Ariella.

Among his survivors are his mother, Sandra J. Callaghan, Illinois; a sister, Renee L. Corbett, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Brennon (Patty) White, Michigan; two nieces, Kiere White and Jeralia Watson; and two nephews, Bradley Sharpe and Christopher (Amanda) Corbett.

He is predeceased by his father, Ronald E. Sampson Sr.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

