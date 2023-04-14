Spring Art Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

North Country Arts Council Feature Exhibit – April 14 through May 5, 2023

Spring Renewal Members Artists Feature Exhibit

WATERTOWN – Join the NCAC as we present Spring Renewal, our member artists feature exhibit which will run from April 14 through May 5, 2023 at the Masonic Temple, 240 Washington Street, Watertown. This exhibit features the work of NCAC member artists displaying work that reflects the promise of spring - a time of the year when we can renew ourselves for a happier and a more successful life.

The exhibit will be on display at the Masonic Temple, 240 Washington Street in Watertown, as well as online at nnyart.org with all of the works that are available for sale. The exhibit closing reception will be on Friday, May 5 at 6pm.

For more details or information on NCAC feature exhibits, contact the Gallery Coordinator at gallery@nnyart.org.

About the NCAC The North Country Arts Council began as the North Country Artists’ Guild in 1948 and promoted the arts in the area by providing opportunities to fine artists. In 2009, the mission was expanded to promote growth in and through all creative art forms including, but not limited to, music, theater, dance, literature, and visual arts. A not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization, the NCAC is a catalyst for developing and celebrating cultural opportunities in our community, making it a better place to live. For more information, email info@nnyart.org or check out our website at www.nnyart.org.

